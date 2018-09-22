VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Multiple agencies were searching late Saturday afternoon for a man who disappeared in the ocean off of 89th Street in Virginia Beach.

According to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach EMS, they received a call about the missing man at about 5:10 p.m. The missing man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was swimming around 20 yards off shore when he disappeared.

Units from Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire and Rescue, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard were assisting in the search

It was unknown how long the search would continue.

© 2018 WVEC