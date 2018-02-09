VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A search is in progress for a missing boater in Virginia Beach.

According to a police department spokesperson, this began at around 3:30 p.m. In Sherwood Lake, off of Princess Anne Rd. Two people were canoeing on the lake when the boat started taking on water and capsized. One person made it to shore, but the other disappeared.

Virginia Beach EMS and EMS Marine Team, Virginia Beach Fire Department & Fire Boat and Virginia Beach Police are actively searching for the missing person.

No other information is available yet.

13News Now has a crew on the scene. We'll update this story as soon as we know more, both here on 13newsnow.com, as well as on air.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC