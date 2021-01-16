Searchers for truck driver in Chesapeake Bay will use sonar

Erik Mezick was driving a truck owned by the Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel late last month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A dive team plans to use side-scan sonar to search for a Maryland man whose truck drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bride-Tunnel in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Charles County Dive Rescue team from Maryland will employ the technology on Friday and Saturday.

Erik Mezick, of Fruitland, Maryland, was driving a truck owned by the Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel late last month.

Mezick’s body hasn’t been found despite an extensive search.