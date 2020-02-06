Second night of protests in Virginia Beach ends with some arrests, no damage

More than two dozen people were arrested, but the protests were peaceful overall and rendered no damage to businesses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach officials put out an early Tuesday morning update about the second night of protests in their city.

Protesters took to Town Center Monday evening to decry the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down by the neck with his knee for nine minutes.

As of midnight, officials say no one was hurt and no property was damaged during any of the demonstrations at Town Center. Police did arrest 26 people, but haven't released details about what they've been charged with.

This follows a very different scene at the Oceanfront Sunday night where a demonstration quickly descended into mayhem. A small number of people interrupted a peaceful march to set fires, shoot into shops, smash storefront windows and vandalize other businesses and property lining Atlantic Avenue.

Police deescalated the situation by firing tear gas to break up the rioting groups. Police arrested 19 people that night.

Black Lives Matter 757 issued a statement on Monday saying they wanted to help Oceanfront businesses recover from any damage they sustained during the Sunday night protests.

More than 50 businesses and properties were vandalized during the demonstration.

In order to prevent similar scenes from breaking out through the week, Governor Northam approved the city's request for a curfew and issued a curfew starting Monday, June 1 and ending Thursday, June 4 for all of Virginia Beach. The curfew starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.