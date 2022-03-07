BREAKING: Second person in one day drowns off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach.
In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach.
This missing person was reported at around 4:15 p,m. in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, very close to the Lesner Bridge, and a little over a mile from where a 12-year-old boy drowned on Sunday morning.
There are no other details available yet.
