BREAKING: Second person in one day drowns off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

This call was received by emergency dispatch at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach.

In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

This missing person was reported at around 4:15 p,m. in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, very close to the Lesner Bridge, and a little over a mile from where a 12-year-old boy drowned on Sunday morning.

There are no other details available yet.