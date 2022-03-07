x
Virginia Beach

BREAKING: Second person in one day drowns off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

This call was received by emergency dispatch at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time in a day, first responders have recovered the body of someone who drowned in the Chesapeake Bay off of a Shore Drive beach. 

In this instance, according to Virginia Beach Police, the victim is a 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach. 

This missing person was reported at around 4:15 p,m. in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, very close to the Lesner Bridge, and a little over a mile from where a 12-year-old boy drowned on Sunday morning.

There are no other details available yet. 

This is a developing story. 13News Now has a crew on scene and will report any available updates here on 13newsnow.com, as well as on 13News Now at 6 p.m.

Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

