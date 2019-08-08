VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The general public is used to going through security when it enters the Virginia Beach Courthouse. Starting August 12, all attorneys and courthouse employees will start getting used to it, too.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is making its screening process stricter and extending it to cover lawyers and workers. Only sworn public safety officers who have official business at the courthouse will be allowed to forego screening.

Because of the additional people who have to be screened, it likely will take people who are entering the courthouse longer to get inside it.

The following items aren't allowed inside the Virginia Beach Courthouse:

Weapons of any kind, including knives and firearms

Electronics, including cellphones, cameras and recording devices

Liquids (excluding baby formula and hand sanitizers size 2 ounces or less)

"Public safety is our first priority at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “We understand that this change may be inconvenient, but we have to prioritize safety above convenience. We must also be proactive and ever-vigilant in fulfilling our obligation to safeguard the hundreds of people who come into the Courthouse every day.”

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said that security staffing will be increased to facilitate the additional screenings.

Everyone entering the courthouse will be searched with a magnetometer and their belongings screened by an X-ray machine.

Items prohibited inside the courthouse:

Weapons (including knives and firearms)

Large liquids (with the exception of baby formula and small items such as hand sanitizers)

Electronic devices (including cellphones)

Public safety officers, attorneys, reporters, and employees with required credentials will still be allowed to bring their cellphones, laptops, etc. into the building. Security personnel retains the right to prohibit any item they deem a potential threat to public safety.

“We will do everything we can to make our enhanced security screening process as efficient as possible,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb. “You can help by giving yourself some extra time, leaving unnecessary items at home and being prepared to be searched. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to make the Courthouse as safe as it can be.”