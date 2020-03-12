Child, two others hurt after truck crashes into Virginia Beach home

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sedgewick Court.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a truck crashed into a Virginia Beach house, causing a small fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sedgewick Court. Firefighters arrived to find a truck had partially crashed into a home. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

A child was taken to CHKD, while two others were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries. There's no word on their current conditions.