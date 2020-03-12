Child, two others hurt after truck crashes into Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a truck crashed into a Virginia Beach house, causing a small fire.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sedgewick Court. Firefighters arrived to find a truck had partially crashed into a home. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
A child was taken to CHKD, while two others were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries. There's no word on their current conditions.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department.