Send the Love: Juvenile detention center staff receive welcome surprise

During these uncertain and unsettling times, we're encouraging people to "send the love." We saw that happen at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Angela Roberson took a leave of absence from her culinary duties at Old Dominion University due to an underlying health condition that puts her at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. This is especially difficult, because she says the kitchen is "her zone, where she's at her best."

Angela is also a minister, working alongside Sydnette Lopez. Sydnette regularly turns to Angela when setting up events within the community, so it was no surprise when she came calling about an appreciation lunch for workers over at the Juvenile Detention Center in Virginia Beach.

This time, however, not only would she be providing free meals for those on the front lines of the virus, but she could re-enter her "zone" once again.