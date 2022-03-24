Senior Alert issued after elderly woman disappears in Virginia Beach

79-year-old Margaret Dyer was last seen around noon Thursday on Fleet Drive in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a woman who is missing out of Virginia Beach.

79-year-old Margaret Dyer was last seen around noon Thursday on Fleet Drive.

Dyer is described as being five feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Dyer may be wearing a red sweatshirt and light-blue jeans and could be driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina plates HEV3833.

Police say Dyer suffers from cognitive impairment, and they are worried about her health and safety.