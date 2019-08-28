VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is hosting a hiring event on Thursday to staff the newly created VB Strong Center.

The VB Strong Center will aid in the long-term healing for those impacted by the Virginia Beach Municipal Building tragedy on May 31, their families, and the community by offering traditional and non-traditional mental health services, connections with community resources, and awareness.

Sentara Healthcare will operate this facility and needs to hire several trained professionals before the VB Strong Center plans to open in early October.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday, August 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. It will be at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Main Lobby located at 100 First Colonial Road.

Sentara is seeking the following professionals to staff the VB Strong Center:

Manager/Patient Care Services - LCSW

LCSW Social Workers – MSW and LCSW

– MSW and LCSW Community Engagement Specialist – Bachelor’s degree in a related field

– Bachelor’s degree in a related field Insurance Verification Rep – prior medical insurance experience required

– prior medical insurance experience required Operations Coordinator – prior data reporting experience required

– prior data reporting experience required Child Development Specialist

