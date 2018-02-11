NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Sentara Healthcare will host a Nutrition as Medicine conference on Nov. 13 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Sentara Cardiology Specialist Dr. Gunadhar Panigrahi and Sentara Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program members will participate in the conference.

The event will feature national experts, including Dr. Dean Ornish, speaking on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and its positive effects on widespread chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

This event is open to the public.

Tickets are $25 for the public and $75 for medical professionals claiming CME credit.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sentarawellnessevent.com. The event goes from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

