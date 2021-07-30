Sentara Princess Anne Hospital back open after being placed on precautionary lockdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach dispatch said it received a call Friday morning of a bomb threat near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
The call came in after 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Glenn Mitchell Drive.
Sentara Healthcare spokesperson Brittany Vajda confirmed the hospital did "receive a threat of some kind this morning."
She said hospital security called Virginia Beach Police and place the facility on precautionary lockdown while police investigated.
The hospital has since been reopened.