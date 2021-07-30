x
Virginia Beach

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital back open after being placed on precautionary lockdown

The hospital received a "threat" this morning, which has since been resolved, according to Sentara Healthcare officials.
Credit: Rick Dillow / 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach dispatch said it received a call Friday morning of a bomb threat near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

The call came in after 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Glenn Mitchell Drive.

Sentara Healthcare spokesperson Brittany Vajda confirmed the hospital did "receive a threat of some kind this morning."

She said hospital security called Virginia Beach Police and place the facility on precautionary lockdown while police investigated.

The hospital has since been reopened.

