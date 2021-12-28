Woman dies after crash on Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach

The incident happened at the intersection of Rosemont Road and Bow Creek Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman died after a crash on Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Rosemont Road and Bow Creek Boulevard, which is near the Bow Creek Golf Course.

Police said a woman involved in the crash succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.