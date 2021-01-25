Serious injuries in two-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged with DUI and reckless driving in connection to a crash on I-264 over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Virginia state troopers and first responders were called to a two-car crash Sunday evening just before 8:45 p.m. that happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 just west of Lynnhaven Parkway.
State police say the driver of one of the cars, 32-year-old Steven Eric Case, lost control of his car and struck a van before hitting a jersey wall.
A passenger in Case's vehicle, Tara Marie Craft, was not wearing her seatbelt and ended up sustaining serious injuries from the crash. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the van wasn't injured.
Case was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, as well as an open container charge.
Case was taken to Virginia Beach City Jail and is in jail on bond.