Serious injuries in two-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

One of the drivers was charged with DUI and reckless driving. The passenger in his car was critically injured.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged with DUI and reckless driving in connection to a crash on I-264 over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia state troopers and first responders were called to a two-car crash Sunday evening just before 8:45 p.m. that happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 just west of Lynnhaven Parkway.

State police say the driver of one of the cars, 32-year-old Steven Eric Case, lost control of his car and struck a van before hitting a jersey wall.

A passenger in Case's vehicle, Tara Marie Craft, was not wearing her seatbelt and ended up sustaining serious injuries from the crash. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the van wasn't injured.

Case was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, as well as an open container charge.