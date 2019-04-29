VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seton Youth Shelters is hosting its 20th annual Kentucky Derby celebration on Saturday, May 4.

From 5 to 10 p.m., the event, hosted at Back Bay farms located at 1833 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach, will bring together 300 of the area’s most festive and philanthropically-minded guests for a spring celebration of all things “Derby” to benefit the shelter, mentoring, and street outreach programs, which reach tens of thousands of Hampton Roads’ youth each year.

Seton Youth Shelters is the region’s only organization devoted exclusively to providing shelter, street outreach and mentoring services to youth ages 9 to 17.

During the event, guests can enjoy authentic mint juleps, Derby Hat Contest, live horse races, giant screen broadcast of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs, and more.

For guests to reserve tickets or sponsorship, contact Michelle Broady at (757)963-5795 ext. 103 or events@setonyouthshelters.org.

Click here to learn more about Seton Youth Shelters.