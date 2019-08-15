VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Seton Youth Shelters unveiled a newly renovated girls' house at its rededication ceremony on Thursday.

The house underwent an extensive renovation that was funded through a Housing and Urban Development grant.

It's part of the Community Development Block Grant administered by Virginia Beach's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation.

The renovation included restoring and improving the house's physical structure and giving the building a "long overdue facelift," officials said.

The house provides 24-hour emergency shelter for young girls ages 9 to 17.

The program serves runaway, homeless, and youths in crisis with family, school or in the community.

The program also has a shelter in Virginia Beach for boys.

For more information about Seton Youth Shelters, visit their website or the organization's Facebook page.