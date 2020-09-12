Several UPS vehicles broken into at customer center in Virginia Beach

Police said they had a report that someone broke into 10 vehicles at the UPS Customer Center on Air Rail Avenue, not far from Norfolk International Airport.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said someone broke into a number of UPS vehicles at one of the company's customer centers Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said the break-ins took place around 2 a.m. at the UPS Customer Center located at 1390 Air Rail Ave. That's not far across the city line with Norfolk, and it's near Norfolk International Airport.

Kuehn said there were 10 break-ins reported. Most vehicles were locked, and the person or people responsible broke glass in most cases.