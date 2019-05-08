VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Powerful storms knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers Sunday evening.

Almost 40,000 customers were out at one point across the region, according to the outage map.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, more than 1,000 customers in Virginia Beach are still without power, and another 300 in Hampton.

CHESAPEAKE

The City of Chesapeake says outages have caused multiple traffic signals to go black. Most of which are on Mount Pleasant Road.

Hayward Avenue is also closed due to a downed tree.

VIRGINIA BEACH

At one point more than 29,000 affected customers were in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted out a picture of a transmission fire in the Town Center area. It affected the major distribution grid, police said.

Dominion crews said they cannot confirm the outage was a result of lightning, although the storms were moving through the area around the time of the incident.

You can keep up with the Dominion Energy outage map, here.