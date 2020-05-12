Sheriff can't serve on commission on Virginia Beach shooting

City leaders said Sheriff Ken Stolle is ineligible to serve on the panel to investigate the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach because he is an elected official.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sheriff in Virginia can't serve on a state commission to investigate the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle can't serve on the panel because he is an elected official, who is ineligible.

The newspaper reported last week that Stolle had been appointed at his request by the Senate Rules Committee.