Police: Drive-by shooting near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a drive-by shooting that took place near Lynnhaven Mall on Monday.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the incident that took place at Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive just before 3:50 p.m.

There aren't that many details right now, including if anyone was injured, but police say it's a very active scene.

Authorities have rerouted traffic around the scene. The northbound lanes of Lynnhaven Parkway near International Pkwy. and Sabre Street. is closed. The southbound lanes at Saber North Mall Drive are closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

