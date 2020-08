Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who has sustained life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shore Drive in Virginia Beach is shut down in both directions following a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.

According to Virginia Beach Dispatch, the accident happened in the 3600 block of Shore Drive at about 9:17 p.m.

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as investigators are still on-scene.