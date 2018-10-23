VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation will present the Hampton Roads premiere of The Human Element, a documentary showing how changes in the environment are affecting the lives of everyday Americans, in Virginia Beach with renowned photographer James Balog on Wednesday, October 24.

Immediately following the film Balog, CBF President William C. Baker, and Special Assistant to Governor for Coastal Adaptation and Protection Ann Phillips will participate in a community conversation about sea level rise.

"James Balog caught the world's attention when his work for National Geographic and Chasing Ice showed us all how climate change is shrinking glaciers. Now he has come to the front lines of sea level rise on the Chesapeake Bay. It's a must-see for everyone in Hampton Roads," said Baker. "And in addition, many of the actions being taken to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay will also sequester carbon and help slow climate change."

Balog, a major voice in the climate change conversation, has used his camera to show the relationship between people and nature for decades.

The documentary follows Balog on a journey across the United States, including Hampton Roads, as he covers wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, a coal mining community, and air supply.

"Upon arriving in Hampton Roads, I was surprised to see how vulnerable these communities are to rapidly changing water boundary," said Balog. At the same time, I was encouraged and inspired by the region's adaptation planning and willingness to tackle the problems of climate change and sea level rise head on."

The film shows how humans alter the basic elements - earth, wind, water and fire - which change human life.

"We came to Chesapeake Bay to shoot the "water" element because it is a hot spot for sea level rise in North America," said Balog. "It is at the convergence of weather, and nd ocean, and changes in the earth's crust, and I wanted to see it for myself and simultaneously try to document those changes I was seeing with my camera...Coming to Hampton Roads where the impact of that melting ice is being felt today was a natural next step in my exploration of the water element."

The screening and discussion are scheduled to run from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The premiere is free, but advance registration is required.

