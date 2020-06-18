Side streets impassable in Sandbridge, residents fed up

A petition has more than 1,000 signatures. People who live in Sandbridge said expanding public parking on private property is not a good idea.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Homeowners in Sandbridge say they are fed up over parking problems. They said people are parking any and everywhere and it's created major issues.

“Something needs to be done," explained Michael Davis. “It’s a nuisance at the least.”

Local resident Michael Davis said he enjoys having visitors at the beach, but it’s starting to get out of hand. He said many people are parking illegally and it’s creating traffic problems and safety issues.

“It’s getting to the point when you can’t get up and down the side streets. That’s a concern with regards to a fire apparatus getting through, ambulances, even trash trucks, and mail," Davis said.

There are two large parking lots in Sandbridge, but they fill up fast on the weekends. City leaders said there is a plan to expand Marlin Lane and possibly add additional on-street parking. Community members started a petition against the idea. So far, it has more than 1,000 signatures.

"I don’t know the answer. I think there is some necessity to prohibit parking down here. How the city wants to do that, I’m not sure,” Davis explained.

Virginia Beach city leaders said they are aware of the pushback from community members and have a meeting planned for next week. Sandbridge Beach Civic League President Andrew Roper said something needs to be done.

“I’ve had residents tell me that they witnessed people dumping trash right where they parked. There are no trash cans nearby," Roper remarked. "There are also no restroom facilities nearby and some people have recorded they’ve seen public urination and people changing baby diapers and leaving them where they parked.”

He and others who live in Sandbridge hope a plan can be worked out to make both visitors and residents happy.