VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you," said the great B.B. King.

So, local bluesman Bobby "Blackhat" Walters is offering up a shot. It's his new tune, "Gubment Shutdown Blues"

A sampling of the lyrics:

"Woke up this morning, couldn't go to work. 'Cuz the government can't govern, D.C.'s gone berserk. Gotta feed my children, gotta pay my rent. But they're holding my paycheck hostage, and that I resent. We've got the blues. We've got the 'gubment' shutdown blues."

Walters spent 27 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, moving up the ranks from an E-1 to a commander.

Due to the government shutdown, Walters and tens of thousands of fellow Coast Guard retirees must do without.

"It directly affects me," he said. "I'm a little better off than a lot of people. There are some Coast Guard families that are going to be hurting. They're hurting now, and they're going to be hurting worse as this goes on."

Walters is angry. For himself, for other retirees, and for his 42,000 active duty Coast Guard brothers and sisters who are now working for nothing.

So, he and his musical team gathered at Soul Haven studio in Virginia Beach to make a song.

"It's shameful, it's absolutely shameful," he said. " I don't understand how this could be happening. It absolutely boggles my mind that this could be happening, and there's absolutely no excuse."

Walters hopes his new song will "let the people in power know that we know that they have failed."