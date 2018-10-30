VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Firefighters were able to bring a townhouse fire under control early Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1900 block of Mill Creek Drive, in the Salem Lakes section of the city. The first responding units reported seeing flames rising from the townhome's roof.

It took about a half hour to bring the fire under control, and it was reportedly fully extinguished by 1:45 a.m.

A family of six lived there, but were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

