Virginia Beach bookstore open for business after a car crashed into the storefront

A car crashed into Smith Discount Books just before New Year's Eve. Nineteen weeks later, the bookstore is back open for business.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local bookstore is finally back open, months after a car crashed into the storefront.

"Smith Discount Books" in Virginia Beach celebrated its grand re-opening last Friday, according to the store's Facebook page.

Back in December, someone drove a car into the storefront window, hurting a teenager and an adult.

Virginia Beach police said the driver was also treated for minor injuries and was arrested and charged with DUI.

Barry Smith, the owner of the bookstore, spoke to us after the crash happened. He said his store is family-owned and has sold books for 35 years.

Smith also told us the closure around the holidays was especially unfortunate, because that's when people typically come in to spend their gift cards.

Photos: Vehicle crashes into Virginia Beach bookstore 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Now 19 weeks later, Smith's bookstore is officially back open for business.

You can visit the bookstore any day of the week. It's open from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.