Police did not immediately have exact numbers of how many people were arrested, or what their charges were.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several people were arrested at a protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

The protest was for racial justice, but was not organized by Black Lives Matter 757. People started gathering for the demonstration around 8:30 p.m.

By 11 p.m., there were no reports of property damage in the area.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.