VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — As Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning, the biggest concern in Virginia Beach is the threat of tidal flooding and growing wind.

In Sandbridge, streets are starting to collect water, and low-lying homes and businesses are bracing for more bad weather.

So it was a surprise to some people that some businesses were still open on Friday.

Joe Bailey is one of those locals. "Once it starts raining like this, all the water from the ground starts coming up," he said.

Bailey added that employers are "endangering a lot of people’s lives, a lot of people don’t know how to drive on these roads."

Even though Hurricane Florence's strongest fury has remained south of Hampton Roads, low-lying parts of the community are still under an evacuation order. If you look around Sandbridge, several businesses did shut down, but there were a few exceptions and Bailey believes that’s unacceptable.

"If you’re going to close one business, close all," said Bailey.

To Virginia Beach resident Ed Jung, the stormy weather means no school and waiting until 8 a.m. to buy his morning coffee.

"Guess we’re going to have to turn back and go home," he said.

Although business closures can be inconvenient to some customers, it’s a decision some employers like Mark Newman embrace.

"We actually knocked off (closed) on Wednesday afternoon," said Newman.

Newman said he didn’t want his employees for his house building business working in Sandbridge during this storm.

Bailey said he thinks all employers should take that same approach, too, if they aren’t a necessity to keep the community safe.

