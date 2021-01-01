Someone in Virginia Beach purchased a winning $1 million Virginia Lottery ticket

Who has the $1 million winning ticket? Ticket #399189 was bought at the 7-Eleven at 3673 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Lottery said the winning numbers were drawn in its New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. There are now four $1 million winning tickets out there.

One of those tickets was purchased in Virginia Beach.

Ticket #399189 was bought at the 7-Eleven at 3673 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The other three tickets were purchased in Farmville, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg.

Lottery officials also announced that six winning tickets worth $100,000 were also purchased in the state. Four of those tickets were purchased in the greater Hampton Roads area:

Ticket #202728 (bought at Food Lion, 425-A Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #272453 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7077 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Gloucester)

Ticket #436534 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4464 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #450205 (bought at Darden’s Country Store, 16249 Bowling Green Road, Smithfield)