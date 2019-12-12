VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The highly-anticipated festival 'Something in the Water' released its 2020 lineup and said passes go on sale Saturday, December 14.

The event is a multi-day music festival and cultural experience on the beach in Pharrell's hometown of Virginia Beach. For its second year, Pharrell decided to expand the festival by bringing the brightest minds from the culinary, technology, environmental sustainability, health, wellness, and media world from Monday, April 20, through Thursday, April 23.

Organizers did a locals-only presale in October that allowed people around Hampton Roads to buy general admission and VIP tickets. Now, a sale to the general public will be available.

The musical acts like Post Malone, Foo Flighters and Tyler the Creator take the stage Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26. Anyone who wants to see the acts need tickets.

For the 2020 festival, passes are broken down as follows:

Three-day three-tier General Admission Pass ($195 to $250 plus fees)

Pass ($195 to $250 plus fees) Three-day two-tier VIP Admission Pass ($550 to $600 plus fees)

Pass ($550 to $600 plus fees) NEW: Three-day Yellow Zone VIP Admission Pass ($1,000 plus fees)

RELATED: 'Something the Water' festival lineup announced: Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters

General Admission includes one wristband that allows entry into the festival, access to the main lineup, activities, food and drink vendors, and all General Admission areas.

VIP includes dedicated entry lines, VIP viewing areas, VIP restrooms, dedicated merch stands, free water stations, food and beverage vendors and charging stations.

New this year is the Yellow Zone VIP Admission. This pass includes front of stage Yellow Zone viewing areas at all stages, access to the Yellow Lounge backstage beach patio experience with curated food offerings and beverage stations and one piece of 'Something in the Water' merchandise.

RELATED: 'Price-gouging' | Locals upset over hotel rates for Something in the Water festival 2020

RELATED: Online rush to get 'Something in the Water' presale passes

This year, the festival is also offering three-day Park and Ride tickets from the Virginia Beach Amphitheater for $20 (plus fees), or a three-day premium Virginia Beach Convention Center parking for $60 (plus fees).

'Something in the Water' said all sales are final. NO refunds will be given.

The festival’s mission is to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. It's an opportunity to bring the best of what Pharrell has encountered around the world back to his hometown.

Click here for more information about the 'Something in the Water' ticket sales.