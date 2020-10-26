Spaceships, planets in orbit at Town Center for 'Galactic Gathering' Halloween event

Deep space is a lot closer to home as part of a family-friendly and pandemic-friendly event for Halloween.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A galaxy far, far away has come a little closer to home. Spaceships and planets will be in temporary orbit around Town Center of Virginia Beach until Halloween as part of an event called the "Galactic Gathering."

The self-guided tour is outdoors, touchless, and free to everyone.

There are 18 different displays throughout Town Center. You can download an app for a scavenger hunt. You might see a costumed alien or droid walking around.

Central Business District Association Executive Director, Jeanne Evans Cox said she wanted to do something that families can enjoy.

“It’s an opportunity for families to come out with the children. Children wear their costumes," Cox said. “We have an X-Fighter which is 27 feet long -- wonderful selfie opportunity. We have some drones up on the top of Zeiders American Dream Theater that are literally floating from air. We have E-T who is ascending onto Town Center. We have a, like, R2-D2."

Entertainment company A-C Creative and the Central Business District Association teamed up for the event.