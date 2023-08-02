Special prosecutor named in John Blanchard case

13News Now has learned William Blaine Jr. with the Brunswick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will take over the investigation from the Chesterfield CA.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A special prosecutor has been named in taking over the criminal case against Virginia Beach Rock Church pastor, John Blanchard.

Chesterfield County detectives arrested Blanchard in October 2021 after investigators say he communicated online with an undercover detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Officers charged Blanchard with solicitation of prostitution with underage people, but prosecutors set those charges aside a year later.

In light of new evidence, the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport stepped back from the case and called for a special prosecutor to take over.

This comes as the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office filed paperwork asking a judge to remove their agreement to expunge Blanchard's records in court.

In the documents we received through State Delegate Tim Anderson's Office, Blanchard's attorney argued against the motion, saying the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney missed the deadline to remove that agreement.