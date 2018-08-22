VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The world's second oldest surf competition — the 56th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships — is happening in Virginia Beach.

The event highlights competition on the waves, but this year it also embraces the spirit of giving.

During the event, the "G-boys," — Dane and Tanner Gudauskas — are spearheading a surfboard donation project through their nonprofit "Positive Vibe Warriors."

The brothers are both professional surfers and are giving back to the next generation with the donated boards.

Megan Shinn

This Friday, they will collect the surfboards at the 1st Street jetty from noon to 4 p.m.

In October, they'll take the boards to kids in Trinidad and Tobago who survived hurricanes Irma and Maria.

"We live every day in the ocean so when you get to pass the board. You see the smile, you see the stoke. It's like a big win,” said Tanner Gudauskas​​​​​​​.

"Share the stoke, and pass it forward to the next generation. It's going to be sick," Dane Gudauskas​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ said.

Virginia Beach is the last stop for the brothers from California, as they wrap up their cross-country board collection.

It's a city the both brothers call a surfer’s paradise. So, they hope the great surf herb will bring out a lot of people, and a lot of donations.

"The community here in Virginia Beach is tight, and the surf is strong. So, we'll see,” said Tanner.

Megan Shinn

Each donated surfboard comes with a free pair of Vans shoes. If you can’t make it this Friday, then you can drop off the donated surf boards at any Costal Edge store.

The surfing championships is sponsored by Vans.

For more information about the surfing championships, click here.

For more information about Positive Vibe Warriors, click here.

