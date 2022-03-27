State Police rush dose of antivenom from Virginia Aquarium to Richmond for man whose pet snake bit him

The fiasco started when a man's pet snake, an African Pit Viper, bit him. That type of snake is one of the top ten deadliest in the world.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from 2020, when a spotted eagle ray was born at the Virginia Aquarium.

Sunday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers had to rush a dose of antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center to a hospital in Richmond, to save a man's life.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the fiasco started when a man's pet snake, an African Pit Viper, bit him.

That type of snake is one of the top ten deadliest in the world.

He was rushed to the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, where they gave him a vial of antivenom from the National Zoo. However, Anaya said that wasn't enough to save his life. He needed a second dose.

The VCU Police Department asked VSP to help get antivenom from the aquarium in Virginia Beach up to Richmond.

A VSP sergeant picked up the antivenom from an aquarium employee and drove it to Richmond "with utmost urgency," Anaya said. It was passed on to emergency personnel at the hospital.

13News Now reached out to the VCU Police Department for more information.