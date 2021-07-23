Virginia Beach rec centers search for staffing

Continuing to close an hour early despite lifted COVID-19 restrictions, the city-run centers remain understaffed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you walk into Bayside Recreation Center in Virginia Beach, you're likely to be greeted by a smiling face. A "Hello, how are you?" from a staff member is customary before entering the facilities fully open again after months of restrictions.

"It's been great, people end up working in the rec center for the environment. The sneakers squeaking, kids in the pool, game room, child care, all the normal sights and sounds that one expects are back." But according to supervisor CJ Gajan, they're not completely back to normal.

"We haven't extended to our total hours yet," says, noting the early closing time of 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach recreation centers, parks, and landscaping services are understaffed and hiring.

"We are having a difficult time bringing some staff back. We lost a lot during limited usage. We're hiring at the front desk, lifeguards, pools, operations, programming, child care, were hiring for all of it. That's why our hours have been restricted, there's a lot of things safety-wise you can't do when you don't have the bodies," says Gajan.

For now, the facilities continue to close an hour early, but Gajan says they feel a responsibility to the community.

"We feel an obligation to give the services that they've paid for and are used to, but we do have to maintain that high level of service and safe environments."

He says they're almost there.

"Here at Bayside we're getting pretty close. It's a matter of months away from being out there all the way."