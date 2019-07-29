VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with the Virginia Beach City Public School said a student brought a gun onto school property on Monday.

In a voicemail message to parents, the principal said the incident took place at Plaza Middle School. The student that was involved was taken into custody by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

School officials reassured parents that no injuries were reported and all of the other students were safe.

Police said they were notified about the possible firearm after the student made threats toward another student.

The school resource officer detained the suspect student and found the handgun in his possession. Police said the middle-school-aged student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and disturbing the peace.

Parents received the following message from the principal:

Good afternoon parents,

This is Summer School Principal Debbie Price calling you with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that earlier this morning one of our students brought a weapon on school property. Please be assured that all students are safe and no injuries were reported. Police were notified immediately and currently have a suspect in custody.

As always, I ask you talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Plaza Middle School staff takes very seriously. We appreciate your support. Thank you.

The school district said it could not release any more information about the incident. There's currently an ongoing police investigation.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department and is currently waiting to hear back.