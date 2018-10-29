VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A student is in custody, accused of making a school threat in Virginia Beach.

Police say the threat was texted to another student at Virginia Beach Middle School on Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., school officials placed the school on lockdown while they investigated. Police say they located the student accused of making the threat, and the lockdown was then lifted.

The student was taken into custody, and school officials say the student was appropriately disciplined.

