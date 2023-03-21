Student at Renaissance Academy accused of bringing gun to school

Renaissance Academy Director James Miller said the gun was detected at the school's security station and the student was arrested immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a gun to school Monday morning.

In an e-mail sent to parents, Renaissance Academy Director James Miller said the gun was detected at the school's security station and the student was arrested immediately. All students and staff were safe.

Miller added that the student will face criminal charges and be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct.

Virginia Beach police confirmed on Tuesday that the student is William Craigen, 18. He was charged with a misdemeanor of Concealed Weapon and Felony Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

The school's administration, Virginia Beach Police Department and the school system's Office of Security and Emergency Management are investigating.