Students and police create Virginia Beach art walk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police unveiled an "art walk" as a way to brighten spirits.

It's a partnership between the police and the school system to build positive relationships. The art walk is located outside the precinct building in Kempsville.

One of the student artists said this is a great opportunity to share her work.

"I feel really proud and stuff, since I did a lot of work to get to the place I am right now," said Ebony Perry. "I've never had a piece of artwork placed here for a long period of time."