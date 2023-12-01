Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school

A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday.

She said while the students were hospitalized, they are recovering.

The school's principal sent out an email to parents about the situation on Thursday afternoon.