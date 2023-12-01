Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday.
A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week.
She said while the students were hospitalized, they are recovering.
The school's principal sent out an email to parents about the situation on Thursday afternoon.
"...We want to take this opportunity to request that you remind students that possession of drugs of any kind can lead to disciplinary action including potential criminal charges. In addition to being illegal, it is also extremely unsafe and ingesting unknown substances can have dangerous consequences," the principal wrote in part.