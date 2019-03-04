VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach and the Special Olympics hosted the third annual Little Feet Meet at Tallwood High School Tuesday.

Students have been working in pairs for the last eight weeks on a number of different physical skills.

The goal of the Little Feet Meet is to show that children who may be physically or mentally disabled can do everything their abled-body peers can do.

Students from more than a dozen elementary schools and adapted academic foundations classrooms joined in on the fun.

The hope is that the program helps students increase their inclusion during interactions at schools and in society at large.

The meet had 153 athletes, 162 peer buddies and 130 volunteers registered from across the Virginia Beach City Public Schools division.