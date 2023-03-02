Students plunge into the water for 'Cool School Challenge'

It’s all for a good cause by raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cold dip into the ocean did not phase some students in Virginia Beach on Friday.

“I wanted to experience the cold because that seems like it would be fun," James Eseilus, a student who plunged into the water said.

“It’s probably going to be so much fun,” said Stella Vuiovich.

Though, the dash to the water brings a range of emotions.

“I’m excited, I’m scared and I’m nervous,” Eseilus continued.

It’s all for a good cause by raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia.

“I don’t think a lot of people are aware of it especially here in Virginia," Megan Ellis with Acton Academy said. "I just think it’s great for young people to get involved in their community.”

David Thomason, the president of Special Olympics Virginia, said hundreds of students and teachers took part in the Cool School Challenge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Several schools helped raise about $57,000, which surpasses the organization’s goal.

“We have a strong community and we’re making it stronger with the help of our young leaders,” Thomason said.

Though, he said this event goes beyond fundraising efforts.

Thomason says the organization is about building inclusive communities.

And he says these events are making a change.

“It changes the culture of their school. They tell us so many times how much richer, how much more inclusive, how much more respective their communities are,” he continued.

So, as they plunge, they’re reminded of how they’re making a difference.