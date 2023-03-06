Students react after Pride flag ripped down in viral video

The video appears to show two students ripping down a Pride banner inside Kellam High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A viral social media video is creating controversy for one Virginia Beach high school.

The video appears to show two students ripping down a Pride banner inside Kellam High School.

The video, which now has more than 30,000 views on Instagram, shows what appears to be two Kellam High School students tearing down a rainbow flag that says "Happy Pride Month."

Graduating Kellam High School senior Natalie Gonzalez and sophomore AJ Quartararo said they were disappointed by what they saw in the video. Both students identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I was disappointed but not at all surprised," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Quartararo said incidents like what happened in the video, aren’t unusual at Kellam.

“It’s really bringing awareness to the situation that is being a queer kid at Kellam and being a queer kid in Virginia Beach City Public Schools in general,” Quartararo said.

The incident has students from outside Kellam speaking out as well.

Alex Elstrodt is a senior at First Colonial High School. While he doesn't go to the school where the viral video took place, he said he has LGBTQ+ friends who do.

Elstrodt called the video damaging.

“They feel very unsafe now walking into the school building because they know that they are not respected and they are not respected because of their identities,” Elstrodt said.

Yet, Gonzalez said she's proud of how fast her school reacted to the situation.

“Our principal came on the announcement and basically condemned the behavior,” Gonzalez said.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools also emailed families Friday, saying the incident is being investigated.

You can read the full statement from VBCPS below:

"Good afternoon, Kellam High School families,

This message is to make you aware that an incident involving several students tearing down a Pride banner is circulating on social media. The incident is being investigated and the students will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct.

VBPCPS does not condone acts of hate of any kind, including hate-speech. We are dedicated to promoting equity, tolerance, and kindness towards all students and staff. Please use this as an opportunity to talk to your children about the consequences that can go along with engaging in activities both on and offline that could potentially be viewed as promoting hate against another group or person.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support of Kellam High School and have a safe weekend."

Gonzalez and Quartararo said they think more can be done to support LGBTQ+ students. Both mentioned a proposed resolution by School Board member Jessica Owens.

It recommends the board affirm its commitment to nondiscrimination and antiharassment of LGBTQ youth and adults in the education environment.

Last month, more than 100 people signed up to speak at a school board meeting to discuss Owen’s resolution.

At that meeting, many board members asked for some clarifications to be written in before they move forward. This resolution could be up for a vote at one of the upcoming meetings.

“The resolution that Miss Owens proposed is the best thing for our schools right now I feel,” Quartararo said.

Both students say they hope the video brings awareness to what they say is an ongoing prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community across the country.