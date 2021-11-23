New substance abuse recovery home opens soon for veterans

Safe Harbor Tactical recovery is a new home for veterans overcoming addiction.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Veterans dealing with substance abuse have a new place to go to for recovery in Hampton Roads.

Navy veteran Vincent Cokely’s passion is to cook. He also likes to serve.

“I went and found this turkey. I don’t where I found it at. You have a blessed holiday," said Cokely.

Cokley is a kitchen manager for Safe Harbor Recovery Center. On Tuesday, his team passed out Thanksgiving meals to people living at their newest veteran care facility on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth.

“If we take care of one veteran that means we did something right for the community," said Cokley.

“So this program is designed to be 45-90 days," said Safe Harbor Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Tim Webb.

Webb said 20 veterans can stay in the house at a time.

“So all of our bedrooms are set up in this manner. Residents have plenty of space to be separated," said Webb.

Webb said veterans in the program see certified substance abuse counselors.

“Where you're getting weekly visits with a physician here, weekly individual therapy, you're getting family therapy when that's indicated," said Webb.

Webb hopes the program answers the call to help veterans in need.

“And we see people congratulated and thanked for their service but we don’t see the wounds that are inside, we don’t see the wounds to their soul that’s what we’re here to help them with... to help them put themselves back together," said Webb.