VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Many of the horses at Easy Does It Ranch have been abused or neglected. Melinda Scott runs the ranch. She and others work to bring the horses there in order to give them a chance at better lives.

“Usually by the time we get the call, they’re pretty skinny. We’ve actually gone down to the kill pens to rescue a couple of horses and bring them back in,” said Scott.

The ranch offers water and trail rides during the summer months. The rides pay for the hay the horses eat in the winter. The cost of the hay runs about $14,000. Because of extreme flooding this year, Easy Does It Ranch wasn’t able to take people on trail rides. It lost nearly half of the revenue it expected to generate.

Besides worrying about how they will pay for food, people at the ranch are concerned about covering other expenses for the horses, including veterinary bills. The lack of income also means it may be impossible for them to rescue more horses this year. Easy Does It is holding a fundraiser to help with the winter hay purchase.

The ranch looks for volunteers throughout the year. Anyone interested in working as a volunteer can visit Easy Does It Ranch’s website.

