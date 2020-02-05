Sunny days equals tough social distancing on the Beach

Virginia Beach Police will be out checking to see if anyone is not following social distancing guidelines during this weekend's nice weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sunny days during COVID-19 social distancing will be tough for people visiting Virginia Beach.

COVID-19 social distancing orders are still in place. On Friday, Jeanelle Johnson was able see Virginia Beach for the first time. She was going to take advantage of the nice weather that's forecast for this weekend.

"My husband and I wanted to come back Saturday and kind have a little picnic or throw a blanket down," said Johnson.

"If you’re sitting on the beach in a beach chair or lounging on a blanket, you’ll be asked to move along," said MPO Virginia Beach Officer Linda Kuehn.

Kuehn explained you can only exercise and fish on the beach. Officers will be checking if anyone is not doing that.

"We’re still asking for voluntary compliance and we will have officers patrolling the beach. We have officers on bikes on ATVs, on motors they will be in the general area. If they see crowds of more than 10 people, they will be asked to leave," said Kuehn.

Kuehn admits following the rules when the weather is nice can be tough. But if you don’t, you could face a judge.