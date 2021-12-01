Superintendent recommends delaying return of in-person learning in Virginia Beach

Dr. Aaron Spence said a rise in school-related COVID-19 cases and other information were factors in the change for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools said he planned to recommend the school division change its plan for returning to in-person instruction when he speaks at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Dr. Aaron Spence sent a letter to families and staff members saying his recommendation is to move the return for pre-K through sixth grade students to the week of Feb. 1, which is the start of the second semester. After a three-week monitoring period, secondary students would return the week of Feb. 22.

Spence wrote that the move took into consideration an increased burden on the health care system by the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

He said, in part:

This change stems from new information I have received within the last 24 hours from our health services staff and from Dr. Demetria Lindsay, public health director with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, who will be speaking during tonight’s meeting. Given a rise in school-related cases and this new information, I am no longer confident in our ability to keep up with contact tracing, which is a key component in our plan to return students to school safely.