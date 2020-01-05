Superintendent: Virginia Beach planning for face-to-face graduation ceremony this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's 5,000 seniors can still have hope for a graduation ceremony: the school district's superintendent says plans are being put in place to hold one later this summer.
Because Virginia's stay-at-home order is currently in place until June 10, the originally scheduled ceremonies at the Convention Center have been canceled.
But in a letter to parents and students sent out Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said there may still be a face-to-face graduation ceremony for later in the summer.
"At this time, we are working on a plan that includes a face-to-face ceremony for later this summer, with limited seating and livestreaming, when we can safely and legally do so," Spence said. "Plan B may be a virtual ceremony."
Spence went on to say, "The bottom line is this. Our seniors have worked so hard and deserve to be celebrated. We will make it happen. As soon as those details are final, we will communicate them. We appreciate your patience and understanding with this."