Superintendent: Virginia Beach planning for face-to-face graduation ceremony this summer

While the originally scheduled ceremonies in June have been canceled, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said plans are in the works for a ceremony later in the summer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's 5,000 seniors can still have hope for a graduation ceremony: the school district's superintendent says plans are being put in place to hold one later this summer.

Because Virginia's stay-at-home order is currently in place until June 10, the originally scheduled ceremonies at the Convention Center have been canceled.

But in a letter to parents and students sent out Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said there may still be a face-to-face graduation ceremony for later in the summer.

"At this time, we are working on a plan that includes a face-to-face ceremony for later this summer, with limited seating and livestreaming, when we can safely and legally do so," Spence said. "Plan B may be a virtual ceremony."