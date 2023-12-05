Road closures at the Oceanfront as development for Atlantic Surf Park project continues

There are some traffic changes as a new development comes to life at the Oceanfront. Crews are working hard to get the Atlantic Surf Park project started.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are some traffic changes at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the Atlantic Surf Park project comes to life.

The more than $300 million future surf park and entertainment venue is backed by Virginia Beach native and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams.

As a result, parts of 19th and 20th streets are now a big construction zone. But, Virginia Beach city leaders said it won’t impact the summer rush.

“It will still be very easy to maneuver around the resort area and get to restaurants and attractions and activities that are taking place,” said Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Erin Goldmeier.

Drivers need to avoid the following streets:

Arctic Avenue between 19th and 20th streets is temporarily closed for construction.

19th Street between Pacific Avenue and Arctic Avenue is permanently closed.

20th Street between Pacific Avenue and Arctic Avenue is temporarily closed to through traffic. Virginia Beach city leaders said it is only open for Sundial Motel and the beach parking lot located at 20th and Pacific Ave.

“Sure, there is going to be congestion, but that's ok; there is nothing wrong with that,” said Coastal Edge President D Nachnani.

Nachnani has a store across from the construction. He’s about to kick off the Steel Pier Classic.

“We have the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic and the Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo going on at the Oceanfront over Memorial Day weekend,” Nachnani said. “We’ve got a World Surf League longboarding event, where riders from all over the world will come to our shores.”

He’s excited for the crowds coming this summer and once the surf park comes to life.

“Our anticipation of population beyond what we already have is like 100,000 to 200,000 a year right here at the park. I mean, it’s incredible,” Nachnani said.

The park project takes away more than 500 parking spots, but city leaders said they plan to build parking garages.

“They have been incredibly flexible with us because we lost a little bit of parking,” said Hanger Law owner Hunter Hanger. “They are trying to accommodate making the McDonalds a parking lot. Yeah, things might be a little more congested, but I think that is a great problem to have for the businesses at the Oceanfront.”

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront has a huge summer event lineup coming up. We will see Memorial Day weekend crowds, then the city will host the action sports festival Jackalope for the first time in June, followed by the country music festival Beach It!