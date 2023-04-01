Survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment set to end this weekend

In a few days, city leaders will have to have read through thousands of public comments about what they want to see happen to the six-acre space.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Rudee Loop redevelopment plan has been up for discussion for years.

In a few days, city leaders will have to have read through thousands of public comments about what they want to see happen to the six-acre space.

Many who frequent the Rudee Loop area say it's a good spot to take in the view or enjoy a hobby.

Virginia Beach resident Joseph Miller said he often comes to Rudee Loop at the Oceanfront with his friend Andrew to go fishing.

“It's one of the best fishing spots on the east coast,” said Virginia Beach resident Andrew Potvin.

They and many others that go fishing in the area said they want to see some sort of redevelopment.

“I bring my grandchildren down here. We catch fish and I would like to see a park for them,” said Miller.

City leaders said there are four proposals on the table:

“We would not like to see a hotel go up there. We would love it to be a green space. I know they mentioned a surf museum. We love that,” said Virginia Beach resident Grace Barthold.

Barthold and her family said they walk Rudee Loop every morning and even named their dog Rudee.

People still have until Sunday to fill out a survey on the city's website to see what they want for the space.

City leaders said more than 2,000 people filled out the survey so far and sent out the following statement to 13News Now in December:

“To date, we've had almost 2,600 individuals fill out the online survey. The survey is being taken from locations all over the country and some from Europe, which is amazing, whether it's military families who are familiar with Virginia Beach, locals who are traveling or visitors. They've left more 8,000 comments for Council to read so far,” said Virginia Beach City Spokesperson Tiffany Russell.